Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Short Interest Update

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 431,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.539 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently commented on SLF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

