Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.17 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.07-$2.32 EPS.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.20. 6,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,993. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,077,000 after purchasing an additional 66,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

