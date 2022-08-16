Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79,728.14

Swap (XWP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. Swap has a market capitalization of $79,728.14 and approximately $18.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swap has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00037035 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,615,981 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.