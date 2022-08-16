Swop 24-Hour Volume Tops $27,038.00 (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Swop has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Swop has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $27,038.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00004726 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 2,527,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,480 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

