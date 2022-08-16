Swop 24-Hour Volume Tops $27,038.00 (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Swop has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Swop has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $27,038.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00004726 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00036938 BTC.
About Swop
Swop’s total supply is 2,527,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,480 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Swop Coin Trading
