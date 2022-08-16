Syscoin (SYS) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $114.76 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00256265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000737 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001896 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 657,526,985 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

