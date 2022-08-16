T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TROW. Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $132.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.62.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,455,535,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,839,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,658,000 after buying an additional 101,912 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

