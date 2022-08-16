Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$2.75–$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.32 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.86 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 3.5 %

TTWO stock opened at $127.39 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.29.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.08.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.