Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Talaris Therapeutics Price Performance

TALS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. 2,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,304. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $188.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TALS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Scott Requadt bought 9,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Francois Nader acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Requadt acquired 9,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 104,562 shares of company stock worth $383,766 over the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,672,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

