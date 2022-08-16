Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Posts Earnings Results

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Talaris Therapeutics Price Performance

TALS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. 2,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,304. Talaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $188.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Requadt bought 9,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $35,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Francois Nader bought 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $135,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Requadt purchased 9,444 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,562 shares of company stock worth $383,766 in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Talaris Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,330 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,672,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 112.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

TALS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

