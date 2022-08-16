Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Posts Earnings Results

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
TALS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. 2,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,304. Talaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $188.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.
In other Talaris Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Requadt bought 9,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $35,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Francois Nader bought 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $135,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Requadt purchased 9,444 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,562 shares of company stock worth $383,766 in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TALS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
