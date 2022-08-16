Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research note on Monday.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

NYSE SKT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. 34,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,167. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.79. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 205.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

