Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 128,946 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 128,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,911,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

