Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 116 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43,024 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.32.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

