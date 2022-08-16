TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.05.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TRP stock traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$64.84. 958,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.61 billion and a PE ratio of 20.18. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$57.71 and a twelve month high of C$74.44.

Insider Activity

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, with a total value of C$98,815.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.92, for a total transaction of C$60,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at C$130,206.06. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,895.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,545 shares of company stock valued at $288,528 and have sold 57,637 shares valued at $4,235,961.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.