Tcwp LLC Acquires New Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,954 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,614,192,000 after buying an additional 1,609,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $300,280,000 after buying an additional 1,441,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $111.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

