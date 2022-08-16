Tcwp LLC Acquires Shares of 10,333 Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Tcwp LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,139,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

