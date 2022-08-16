Tcwp LLC Invests $1.34 Million in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Tcwp LLC owned 0.11% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BITO stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $44.29.

