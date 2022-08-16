Tcwp LLC Invests $1.47 Million in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $281.89 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.69.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

