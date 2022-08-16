Tcwp LLC Invests $851,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after purchasing an additional 883,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Raymond James cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

