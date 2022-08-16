Tcwp LLC Makes New $956,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:ESML opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.