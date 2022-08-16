Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 46,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,963,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD stock opened at $114.16 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.10 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.96.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.