Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 15,342 iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXP. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Global Comm Services ETF Price Performance
IXP opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.21.
