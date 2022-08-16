Tcwp LLC Takes $552,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $115.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.18. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

