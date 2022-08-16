Tcwp LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $433,067.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,187,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $433,067.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,187,980.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.05.

CRM stock opened at $191.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.46. The stock has a market cap of $190.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.