TD Securities Cuts Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target to $23.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.17.

PAAS stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 64,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

