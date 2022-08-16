TD Securities Raises Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to C$34.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BADFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $24.37 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

