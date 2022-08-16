TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.80. 6,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.78. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,052,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,492,361.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,052,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,492,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $132,353.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,886.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,061. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

