TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of TechTarget worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTGT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,008. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

