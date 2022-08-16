Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$59.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.28.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$0.91 on Tuesday, reaching C$44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.84 and a 12 month high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

