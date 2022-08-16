TEMCO (TEMCO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $173,032.00

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $11.85 million and $173,032.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TEMCO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036792 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TEMCO

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.