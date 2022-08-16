TenX (PAY) Trading 8% Higher This Week

TenX (PAY) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. One TenX coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $191,223.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TenX has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,990.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004212 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00128739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00067778 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

PAY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

