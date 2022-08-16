Teramo Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Teramo Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.1% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Teramo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 66,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.74. 259,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,181,862. The company has a market cap of $279.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.