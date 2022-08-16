Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 190 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,802 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.06% of IDACORP worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $19,247,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 622.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 121,243 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $10,735,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $7,909,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $5,742,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.4 %

IDA traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.23. 2,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.15. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.57.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.03%.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.