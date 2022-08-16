Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 442 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.36. 847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,854. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.61. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $95.90.

