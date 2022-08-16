Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after acquiring an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

BlackRock stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $758.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,034. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $682.76. The stock has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

