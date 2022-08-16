Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 4,002 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,160,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,162. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

