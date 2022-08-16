Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $8.13 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,525 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.12% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,554 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 795 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. CIBC began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock remained flat at $85.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,765. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.