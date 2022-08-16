Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 41,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

PSX stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.76. 82,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,984. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

