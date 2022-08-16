Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,702. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.45 and its 200-day moving average is $224.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.