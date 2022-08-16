The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.79 million.

The Pennant Group Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of PNTG stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. 369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,918. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $45,651.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 172.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,691 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.