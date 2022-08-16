The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $173.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.85. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 45,195 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.