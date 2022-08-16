The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,791,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,599 shares of company stock worth $3,458,047 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,927. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.82 and its 200 day moving average is $150.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

