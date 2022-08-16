The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $111.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

PGR stock opened at $122.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Progressive has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 87.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

