The Sandbox (SAND) Market Capitalization Tops $1.83 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $478.99 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00005451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.68 or 0.00570348 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000347 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00193335 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,524,311 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

The Sandbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.