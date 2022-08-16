The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.59. 292,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,126,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.40. The firm has a market cap of $228.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

