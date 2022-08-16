Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 232,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 68,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Thermal Energy International Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.31 million and a P/E ratio of -6.82.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; electricity co-generation solutions; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system, as well as indirect contact heat recovery equipment.

