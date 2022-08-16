ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Given New $1.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMOGet Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ThermoGenesis Stock Performance

Shares of THMO stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. ThermoGenesis has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 80.10% and a negative return on equity of 249.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMOGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 189,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.48% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Read More

