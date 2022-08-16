ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Given New $1.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ThermoGenesis Stock Performance

Shares of THMO stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. ThermoGenesis has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 80.10% and a negative return on equity of 249.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 189,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.48% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

