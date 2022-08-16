ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Given New $1.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ThermoGenesis Stock Performance
Shares of THMO stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. ThermoGenesis has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.
ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 80.10% and a negative return on equity of 249.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ThermoGenesis Company Profile
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ThermoGenesis (THMO)
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
- Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group?
Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.