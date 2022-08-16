TheStreet Lowers Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:NR opened at $2.72 on Friday. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $255.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

