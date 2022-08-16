Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THRN shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.60.

THRN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. 54 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,024. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.27 million and a PE ratio of 176.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 59,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 53,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 48,283 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,592 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

