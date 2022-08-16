Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THRN shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.60.
THRN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. 54 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,024. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.27 million and a PE ratio of 176.00.
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
