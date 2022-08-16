Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $327.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.80 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.04.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

