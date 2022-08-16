ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

ThredUp Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Insider Transactions at ThredUp

In other news, Director Ian Friedman sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $62,167.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ThredUp news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $26,606.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,658 shares in the company, valued at $87,281.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Friedman sold 15,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $62,167.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,421 shares in the company, valued at $198,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,323 shares of company stock worth $250,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ThredUp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in ThredUp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ThredUp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDUP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded ThredUp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on ThredUp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.